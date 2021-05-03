Resonant Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 4,105 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,105 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 5,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 8,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period.

Shares of VSS opened at $133.85 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $131.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.47. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $84.10 and a fifty-two week high of $136.49.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

