CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Purchased by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,434 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,496 shares during the quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. raised its stake in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in CVS Health during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

CVS opened at $76.40 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.80 and its 200-day moving average is $70.46. The firm has a market cap of $100.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.95. CVS Health Co. has a 52-week low of $55.36 and a 52-week high of $77.44.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.67 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

In other CVS Health news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total value of $1,410,107.76. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 583,892 shares of company stock worth $43,918,083. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on CVS. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $84.31.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

