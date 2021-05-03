Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) Shares Purchased by Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC

Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,269 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $8,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $299,973,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $79,854,000. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 83.2% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 940,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,058 shares during the period. Betterment LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 9,275,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,356,000 after purchasing an additional 280,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers & Associates LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,072,000.

VOE opened at $140.94 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.29. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $81.92 and a one year high of $141.91.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

