Eversource Energy (ES) to Release Earnings on Monday

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance at 3.81-3.93 EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. On average, analysts expect Eversource Energy to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Eversource Energy stock opened at $86.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $73.61 and a 52 week high of $96.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.00 and a 200-day moving average of $86.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a $0.6025 dividend. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is 69.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ES shares. Scotiabank upgraded Eversource Energy from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.08.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

