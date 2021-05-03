Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Manning & Napier Group LLC

Manning & Napier Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,730,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407,958 shares during the period. Novartis comprises 1.3% of Manning & Napier Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Manning & Napier Group LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Novartis worth $147,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 9.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NVS opened at $85.24 on Monday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $77.04 and a twelve month high of $98.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $195.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.59, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.56.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.02). Novartis had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 24.39%. The business had revenue of $12.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. Novartis’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVS shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, April 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Novartis in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Novartis from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Novartis presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.50.

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, established, and cardiovascular, renal and metabolism medicine products.

