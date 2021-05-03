-$0.41 EPS Expected for Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:PRLD) will post ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Prelude Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.46) and the highest is ($0.38). The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, June 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Prelude Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.85) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.99) to ($1.76). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($3.25) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.29) to ($1.90). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Prelude Therapeutics.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays started coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Prelude Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Prelude Therapeutics from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Prelude Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Prelude Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

In other Prelude Therapeutics news, insider Peggy Scherle sold 15,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.31, for a total value of $604,194.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $604,705.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Christopher Pierce sold 828 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total transaction of $33,186.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $183,486.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 44,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,542,386 over the last 90 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Prelude Therapeutics by 920.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 637,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,587,000 after buying an additional 574,683 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $8,229,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $4,907,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,484,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Prelude Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $2,216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

PRLD opened at $41.44 on Monday. Prelude Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $23.69 and a 12 month high of $95.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.44.

Prelude Therapeutics Incorporated, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule therapies optimized to target the key driver mechanisms in cancers. It is developing PRT543 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials in select solid tumors and myeloid malignancies in patients who are refractory to or intolerant of established therapies; and PRT811, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials in solid tumors, including glioblastoma multiforme and primary central nervous system lymphomas.

