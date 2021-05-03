Raymond James Boosts W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Price Target to $460.00

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Raymond James from $400.00 to $460.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.10% from the stock’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $465.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $452.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $409.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of W.W. Grainger from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of W.W. Grainger from $433.00 to $427.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $413.33.

GWW stock opened at $433.54 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $405.17 and a 200-day moving average of $394.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. W.W. Grainger has a 12 month low of $263.27 and a 12 month high of $452.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.15.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a net margin of 5.37% and a return on equity of 41.31%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.24 earnings per share. W.W. Grainger’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that W.W. Grainger will post 16.29 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 4,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.01, for a total transaction of $1,740,374.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,898,836.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP John L. Howard sold 2,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.21, for a total transaction of $1,032,277.35. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,652,038.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 6,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 79.1% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 37,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,022,000 after buying an additional 16,545 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,191,000 after buying an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 39.0% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,805,000 after buying an additional 6,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bremer Bank National Association grew its holdings in W.W. Grainger by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 5,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. 70.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc distributes maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides material handling equipment, safety and security supplies, lighting and electrical products, power and hand tools, pumps and plumbing supplies, cleaning and maintenance supplies, and metalworking tools.

