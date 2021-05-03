Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.550-2.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.630. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Portland General Electric also updated its FY21 guidance to $2.55-2.70 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Portland General Electric from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised shares of Portland General Electric from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp restated a sector weight rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Portland General Electric from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Williams Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Portland General Electric in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $44.67.

Shares of NYSE:POR opened at $50.86 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $31.96 and a 1-year high of $51.60.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $609.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $533.47 million. Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 7.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Portland General Electric will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. Portland General Electric’s payout ratio is currently 68.20%.

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates six thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and three wind farms. As of December 31, 2020, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,269 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 414 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 568 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

