Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) issued an update on its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.680-0.680 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $695.10 million-$695.10 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.75 million.Carter’s also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.820-5.820 EPS.

Shares of CRI opened at $108.79 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 35.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.21. Carter’s has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $116.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $93.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $91.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Get Carter's alerts:

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.70. Carter’s had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 25.31%. The firm had revenue of $787.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.81) earnings per share. Carter’s’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Carter’s will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 11th.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a buy rating and issued a $120.00 price target (up previously from $100.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday. B. Riley reissued a buy rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of Carter’s in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carter’s from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Carter’s from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Carter’s currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $99.30.

About Carter’s

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, OshKosh, Skip Hop, Child of Mine, Just One You, Simple Joys, Carter's little baby basics, and other brands in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Carter's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carter's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.