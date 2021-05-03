OriginTrail Price Hits $0.72 (TRAC)

OriginTrail (CURRENCY:TRAC) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 3rd. In the last week, OriginTrail has traded 20.7% higher against the dollar. OriginTrail has a total market cap of $255.30 million and approximately $2.32 million worth of OriginTrail was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OriginTrail coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001227 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OriginTrail alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.01 or 0.00068621 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00020167 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001715 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.78 or 0.00071654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.11 or 0.00876537 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.13 or 0.00097981 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,333.57 or 0.09146972 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.69 or 0.00045772 BTC.

OriginTrail Profile

TRAC is a coin. Its launch date was January 24th, 2018. OriginTrail’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 356,946,526 coins. The official website for OriginTrail is origintrail.io . OriginTrail’s official message board is medium.com/origintrail . The Reddit community for OriginTrail is /r/origintrail and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OriginTrail’s official Twitter account is @origin_trail and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OriginTrail is the first purpose-built protocol or supply chains based on the blockchain. It is a scalable solution for data management across complex supply chains through purpose-built decentralized graph database. The OriginTrail Decentralized Network (ODN) will enable sharing data along any supply chain as a simple plug-and-play solution. OriginTrail is blockchain agnostic and can be used with any blockchain. Pilot projects and existing use cases are being implemented on the Ethereum public blockchain. “

OriginTrail Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OriginTrail directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OriginTrail should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OriginTrail using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OriginTrail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OriginTrail and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.