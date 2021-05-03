2,482 Shares in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) Bought by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,283,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,214,000 after purchasing an additional 103,407 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Penn National Gaming during the 4th quarter valued at $117,679,000. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 67.1% during the 4th quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,229,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,218,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,226,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,942,000 after acquiring an additional 56,400 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Penn National Gaming by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 727,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,713 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

NASDAQ PENN opened at $89.12 on Monday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a one year low of $14.31 and a one year high of $142.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a PE ratio of -13.07 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. Penn National Gaming had a negative net margin of 19.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.80) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Penn National Gaming from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, Chairman Peter M. Carlino sold 3,000,000 shares of Penn National Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.80, for a total transaction of $371,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 596,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,840,881.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 71,540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.61, for a total transaction of $10,059,239.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,999,974.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,081,540 shares of company stock worth $382,709,039. Company insiders own 1.81% of the company’s stock.

Penn National Gaming Profile

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Recommended Story: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.