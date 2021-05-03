iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) Shares Acquired by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners lifted its holdings in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (BATS:IGV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,705 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF accounts for approximately 2.5% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in iShares North American Tech-Software ETF were worth $4,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IGV. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,675,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF by 395.2% in the fourth quarter. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 26,389 shares in the last quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,874,000. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,739,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares North American Tech-Software ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $6,792,000.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF stock opened at $361.59 on Monday. iShares North American Tech-Software ETF has a 1-year low of $123.69 and a 1-year high of $183.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $353.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $347.70.

iShares North American Tech-Software ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P North American Technology-Software Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P North American Technology Software Index (the Underlying Index).

