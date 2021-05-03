Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) Stock Position Trimmed by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 3.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF comprises about 9.2% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings, making the stock its largest position. Milestone Advisory Partners owned 0.12% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF worth $17,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIV. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 83.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 512 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $89.10 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $88.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.51. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $94.43.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

