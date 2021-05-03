Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Position Reduced by QP Wealth Management LLC

QP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,648 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Tesla comprises approximately 4.8% of QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 107.8% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,482 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,090,000. Occidental Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 96.7% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 29.5% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Tesla by 190.3% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla from $835.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

TSLA stock opened at $709.44 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $683.42 billion, a PE ratio of 1,424.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $686.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $655.42. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.61 and a 52 week high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total value of $25,563,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 621,769 shares in the company, valued at $529,821,800.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $717.17, for a total value of $1,075,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,114 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,425,157.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock worth $109,617,129. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

