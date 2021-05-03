Milestone Advisory Partners Makes New Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

HELE opened at $211.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $158.97 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 11.25%. The business had revenue of $509.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.74 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Helen of Troy Limited will post 10.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.

Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.

