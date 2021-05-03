Milestone Advisory Partners Makes New Investment in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Milestone Advisory Partners purchased a new position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HELE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Helen of Troy during the third quarter worth about $555,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Helen of Troy by 11.6% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Helen of Troy during the third quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, HGK Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.
HELE opened at $211.21 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $218.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $217.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.92. Helen of Troy Limited has a 52 week low of $158.97 and a 52 week high of $265.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on HELE. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Helen of Troy from $247.00 to $223.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Helen of Troy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Helen of Troy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $233.60.
Helen of Troy Profile
Helen of Troy Limited designs, develops, imports, markets, and distributes a portfolio of consumer products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Housewares, Health & Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food and beverage preparation tools and gadgets, storage containers, and organization products; household cleaning products, shower organization, bathroom accessories, and gardening products; feeding and drinking products, child seating products, cleaning tools, and nursery accessories; and insulated water bottles, jugs, thermoses, drinkware, travel mugs, and food containers.
