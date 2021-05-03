Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) Shares Acquired by Milestone Advisory Partners

Milestone Advisory Partners increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI) by 18.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,068 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Milestone Advisory Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RGI. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 11.5% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 6,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,177,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF by 18.7% in the first quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after buying an additional 1,551 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $617,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $183,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of RGI opened at $185.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $97.00 and a 1 year high of $186.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $178.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.11.

Rydex S&P Equal Weight Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Equal Weight Index Industrials (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged equal-weighted version of the S&P 500 Industrials Index that consists of the common stocks of industries, such as aerospace and defense, building products, construction and engineering, electrical equipment, conglomerates, machinery, commercial services and supplies, air freight and logistics, airlines, and marine, road and rail transportation infrastructure that comprise the industrials sector of the S&P 500 Index.

Further Reading: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:RGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.