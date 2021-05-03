QP Wealth Management LLC Has $213,000 Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

QP Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 95.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,629 shares during the quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after acquiring an additional 20,636 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 738,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,404,000 after purchasing an additional 21,324 shares during the period. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 724,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,080,000 after purchasing an additional 15,090 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 33,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,425,000 after buying an additional 4,498 shares during the period.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF stock opened at $74.17 on Monday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $64.68 and a 52 week high of $76.51. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $73.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.48.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.