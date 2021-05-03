Milestone Advisory Partners Sells 10,384 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Milestone Advisory Partners cut its holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD) by 27.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,384 shares during the period. Milestone Advisory Partners’ holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,202,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,221,000 after acquiring an additional 174,669 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,464,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,397,000 after purchasing an additional 295,752 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 23.1% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 966,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,803,000 after purchasing an additional 181,446 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 584,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,318,000 after purchasing an additional 41,084 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF by 187.4% in the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 549,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,532,000 after purchasing an additional 358,394 shares during the last quarter.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $22.58 on Monday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12 month low of $19.72 and a 12 month high of $23.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.77.

