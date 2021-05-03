Ubex (UBEX) Trading 13.4% Higher This Week

Ubex (CURRENCY:UBEX) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ubex has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. Ubex has a market cap of $4.07 million and $169,503.00 worth of Ubex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ubex coin can currently be bought for about $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.94 or 0.00015337 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.39 or 0.00261338 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00001811 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000034 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001204 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 22.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000014 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About Ubex

Ubex is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 20th, 2018. Ubex’s total supply is 3,961,564,380 coins and its circulating supply is 3,343,945,628 coins. Ubex’s official Twitter account is @ubex_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ubex’s official message board is medium.com/ubex . The official website for Ubex is www.ubex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Ubex aims to solve the problem of low confidence in the purchase of digital advertising. Smart contracts allow for making the relationship of advertisers and publishers as transparent and fair as possible, as well as minimizing the risks for all parties. By applying such an approach, Ubex allows passage from the traditional pay per click scheme to the model of payment for targeted actions, the fairest and interesting model for advertisers. “

Ubex Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ubex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ubex should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ubex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

