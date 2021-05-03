Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Sold by Highland Capital Management LLC

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,034 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $4,777,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 114.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 68.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 78,798 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $14,458,000 after buying an additional 32,120 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 3.2% in the first quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 17,108 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 24.6% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,817 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,895,000. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $181.33 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.42. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.73 and a 52 week high of $204.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.94 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.02. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 21.36%. Sell-side analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyworks Solutions announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 17th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.39%.

In related news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SWKS. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $207.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.88.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

