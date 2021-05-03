Venture Visionary Partners LLC Acquires 15,845 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 73.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 37,442 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $2,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 473,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,733,000 after buying an additional 16,218 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 130,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after buying an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 14,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,000 after buying an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH now owns 19,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 982,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.63, for a total value of $54,631,497.13. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $715,735.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robin S. Hargrove sold 26,628 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.43, for a total value of $1,449,362.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,611 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,806.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 2,258,915 shares of company stock worth $125,594,725. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Mondelez International stock opened at $60.81 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.67 and its 200 day moving average is $57.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $85.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $48.77 and a one year high of $61.87.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $7.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Mondelez International from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Mondelez International from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.13.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

