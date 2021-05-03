Highland Capital Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Highland Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 7.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,570 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,874,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.79, for a total transaction of $235,185.00. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JAZZ opened at $164.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 51.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.48. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $178.64.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $665.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.83 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 10.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Cowen boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $195.00 to $202.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.05.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

