Venture Visionary Partners LLC Buys 305 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,545 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% during the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Guggenheim raised Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.35.

TGT stock opened at $207.26 on Monday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $106.10 and a twelve month high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $103.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $198.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $182.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.13. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,282 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.45, for a total transaction of $439,170.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,205,699.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,353 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total value of $479,094.33. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,116,525.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

