AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.375-2.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.110. The company issued revenue guidance of -.AstraZeneca also updated its FY21 guidance to $4.75-5.00 EPS.

AZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $83.40.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

AZN stock opened at $53.42 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.28, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $46.48 and a one year high of $64.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.87.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. Research analysts forecast that AstraZeneca will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This is a boost from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is presently 106.29%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AstraZeneca stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 138,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,581,000. 15.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

Further Reading: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.