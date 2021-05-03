Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Western New England Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:WNEB) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 365,100 shares, a decrease of 29.9% from the March 31st total of 520,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 109,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Hovde Group assumed coverage on Western New England Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $8.50 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Western New England Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.50.

In other Western New England Bancorp news, SVP Allen J. Miles III acquired 6,558 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.73 per share, with a total value of $50,693.34. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,610.17. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,267,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,625,000 after buying an additional 85,907 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 350,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 56,513 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 188,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 76,906 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 42.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 147,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 44,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 100,804 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $694,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ WNEB opened at $8.10 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Western New England Bancorp has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $203.34 million, a PE ratio of 19.76 and a beta of 0.22.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 11.68% and a return on equity of 4.67%. Equities analysts predict that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is 39.22%.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

