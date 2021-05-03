Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) Receives $35.10 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Intertape Polymer Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $35.10.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intertape Polymer Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Intertape Polymer Group from $30.00 to $35.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th.

ITPOF stock opened at $24.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.07. Intertape Polymer Group has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $24.68. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.78.

Intertape Polymer Group (OTCMKTS:ITPOF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $344.08 million during the quarter. Intertape Polymer Group had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 5.81%.

About Intertape Polymer Group

Intertape Polymer Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides packaging and protective solutions for the industrial markets in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pressure-sensitive and water-activated tapes; packaging equipment; industrial and performance specialty tapes, such as masking, duct, electrical, foil, process indicator, sheathing, sports, and reinforced filament tapes; protective packaging solutions, including inflatable systems, mailer products, bubble cushioning, paper void fills, thermal solutions, and protective foam roll stocks; stencil products; shrink films; stretch and lumber wraps; structure and geomembrane fabrics; non-manufactured flexible intermediate bulk containers; polyethylene and specialized polyolefin films; and engineered coated products for industrial and retail use.

