Brokerages Set Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Price Target at GBX 318.27

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 318.27 ($4.16).
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on RR shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to GBX 80 ($1.05) and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 97 ($1.27) price objective on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, March 12th.
LON:RR opened at GBX 104.62 ($1.37) on Friday. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 1.06 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of GBX 159.43 ($2.08). The company has a market cap of £8.75 billion and a PE ratio of -1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 109.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.71.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Company Profile
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and ITP Aero. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
