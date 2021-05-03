Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. Sells 918 Shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. lowered its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 7.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 918 shares during the period. American Tower accounts for approximately 2.2% of Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $2,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in American Tower during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

In other American Tower news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 3,268 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $718,960.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,531 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on AMT. KeyCorp upgraded American Tower from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on American Tower from $245.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on American Tower in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on American Tower from $296.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.92.

Shares of AMT stock opened at $254.77 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $197.50 and a twelve month high of $272.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $238.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.49.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 64.17%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

