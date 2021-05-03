SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) Shares Purchased by Brown Financial Advisory

Brown Financial Advisory increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 545,558 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,525 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 22.5% of Brown Financial Advisory’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Brown Financial Advisory’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Motco acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $49.26 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.40. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $32.46 and a 52 week high of $49.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

