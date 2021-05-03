JGP Wealth Management LLC Buys 774 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 36,074 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $5,473,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 166.2% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 205 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 88.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JKHY opened at $162.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.29 and its 200 day moving average is $155.91. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.65 and a 12-month high of $200.98.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is currently 47.67%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point raised shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $182.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.88.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

