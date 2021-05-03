Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) Short Interest Update

Switch, Inc. (NYSE:SWCH) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,030,000 shares, a decrease of 36.2% from the March 31st total of 11,020,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,230,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.2 days.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Thomas sold 53,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.40, for a total transaction of $935,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,514,069 shares in the company, valued at $43,744,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 30.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Switch alerts:

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Switch by 109.8% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Switch by 561.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Switch during the 4th quarter worth $164,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Switch by 105.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Switch by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804 shares during the period. 35.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Switch stock opened at $18.57 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 142.86 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Switch has a 12 month low of $13.38 and a 12 month high of $19.99.

Switch (NYSE:SWCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05. Switch had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 2.90%. The company had revenue of $127.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Switch will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Switch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 133.33%.

SWCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist initiated coverage on Switch in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Switch in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Switch from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $19.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Switch in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.28.

Switch Company Profile

Switch, Inc, through its subsidiary, Switch, Ltd., provides colocation space and related services in the United States. It develops and operates data centers in Nevada, Michigan, and Georgia. The company serves technology and digital media companies, financial institutions, government agencies, and network and telecommunications providers, as well as cloud, IT, and software providers.

Recommended Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Switch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Switch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.