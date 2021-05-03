BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) Short Interest Up 42.8% in April

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust (NYSE:BIT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,100 shares, a growth of 42.8% from the March 31st total of 69,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 31.7% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust by 284.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,618 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 7,118 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $172,000.

Get BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust alerts:

Shares of BIT opened at $18.55 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.29. BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.86 and a 12 month high of $18.65.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1237 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.00%.

About BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust

BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in loan and debt instruments and other investments with similar economic characteristic.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Multi-Sector Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.