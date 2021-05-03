Spin Master (TOY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spin Master (TSE: TOY) in the last few weeks:

4/28/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/23/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/11/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/10/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$37.00 to C$45.00.

TSE:TOY opened at C$41.64 on Monday. Spin Master Corp. has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$42.35. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.

Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

