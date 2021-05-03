Spin Master (TOY) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Spin Master (TSE: TOY) in the last few weeks:
- 4/28/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$50.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/23/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$44.00 to C$45.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/20/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$46.00 to C$47.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 4/14/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$49.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/11/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$40.00 to C$44.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$42.00 to C$47.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/10/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from C$40.00 to C$46.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 3/5/2021 – Spin Master had its price target raised by analysts at Cormark from C$37.00 to C$45.00.
TSE:TOY opened at C$41.64 on Monday. Spin Master Corp. has a twelve month low of C$15.01 and a twelve month high of C$42.35. The company has a market cap of C$4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$31.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.83.
Spin Master (TSE:TOY) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.08 by C$0.10. The business had revenue of C$639.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$629.83 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Spin Master Corp. will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.
