JGP Wealth Management LLC Acquires 484 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 4.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,604 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 6,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,410 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 29,291 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,491,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 807 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 12 month low of $103.26 and a 12 month high of $134.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $127.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $123.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.88%. This is a boost from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 6th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.80%.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DGX. Citigroup increased their target price on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $137.00 target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $135.38.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

