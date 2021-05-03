Short Interest in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Increases By 43.6%

Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,280,000 shares, an increase of 43.6% from the March 31st total of 891,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 906,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

A number of research firms have commented on GNLN. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Greenlane from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st.

In other Greenlane news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total value of $180,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 127,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,839.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 46,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $210,645.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $558,381.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 116,500 shares of company stock worth $582,695. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Greenlane by 86.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 31,301 shares during the period. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its position in Greenlane by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,579,000 after acquiring an additional 702,962 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Greenlane in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. 4.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ GNLN opened at $4.40 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $399.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.74. Greenlane has a fifty-two week low of $1.83 and a fifty-two week high of $8.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $36.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.63 million. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Greenlane will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Greenlane

Greenlane Holdings, Inc sells cannabis accessories, child-resistant packaging, and specialty vaporization products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Australia, and South America. The company provides vaporizers, liquid nicotine, storage solutions, pipes, apparel lines, and consumption accessories, as well as bubblers, rigs, and other smoking and vaporization related accessories and merchandise.

