Natural Health Trends (NHTC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $16.60 million for the quarter. Natural Health Trends had a negative return on equity of 1.38% and a negative net margin of 4.34%.

Get Natural Health Trends alerts:

NASDAQ:NHTC opened at $7.28 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.13. Natural Health Trends has a 1 year low of $3.83 and a 1 year high of $8.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.00 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.99%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Natural Health Trends from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company offers wellness products, including liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprising herbal supplements.

See Also: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Health Trends Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Health Trends and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.