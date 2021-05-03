Guggenheim Begins Coverage on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $116.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in CureVac during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of CureVac by 565.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new position in CureVac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $198,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of CureVac during the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in CureVac by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

CureVac Company Profile

CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.

