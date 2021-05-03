Guggenheim Begins Coverage on CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC)

Equities research analysts at Guggenheim began coverage on shares of CureVac (NASDAQ:CVAC) in a research note issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on CVAC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CureVac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on CureVac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:CVAC opened at $116.94 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32. CureVac has a fifty-two week low of $36.15 and a fifty-two week high of $151.80.
CureVac Company Profile
CureVac N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its lead proprietary programs include CV8102 that is in a Phase 1 dose escalating clinical trials for four types of cancers as a monotherapy and in combination with anti-PD-1; and CV7202, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trials as a vaccine candidate against rabies.
