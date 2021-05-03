Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) Now Covered by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on PACK. Sidoti initiated coverage on Ranpak in a report on Monday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Ranpak from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

NYSE:PACK opened at $19.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -62.03 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.80 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. Ranpak has a 52 week low of $6.63 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Ranpak (NYSE:PACK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $91.90 million for the quarter. Ranpak had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 4.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ranpak by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,241,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,122,000 after buying an additional 95,672 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 100.6% in the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 869,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,692,000 after purchasing an additional 436,325 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Ranpak by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 742,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,980,000 after purchasing an additional 340,490 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Ranpak in the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,299,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Ranpak by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,980,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ranpak

Ranpak Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provide product protection solutions for e-commerce and industrial supply chains in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company manufactures and assembles proprietary protective systems that convert kraft paper into a range of packaging and cushioning products to address its customers' needs.

