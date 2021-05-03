Stabilis Solutions (SLNG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stabilis Solutions (OTCMKTS:SLNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.69 million for the quarter. Stabilis Solutions had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 20.13%.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SLNG opened at $8.30 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $140.25 million, a P/E ratio of -15.96 and a beta of 0.23. Stabilis Solutions has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $9.07.

Stabilis Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides small-scale liquefied natural gas (LNG) production, distribution, and fueling services to various end markets in North America. It operates in two segments, LNG and Power Delivery. The company supplies LNG to the industrial, midstream, and oilfield sectors; and offers fuel solutions to industrial users of propane, diesel, and other crude-based fuel products, as well as provides cryogenic equipment rental and field services.

