Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800,000 shares, an increase of 47.3% from the March 31st total of 2,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,060,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, insider Jill E. Cook sold 2,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.67, for a total value of $515,519.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,637,475.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN boosted its holdings in Cummins by 13.0% in the first quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Aviance Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.07% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on CMI. Citigroup boosted their target price on Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus boosted their target price on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $250.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $243.68.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $252.04 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $262.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $241.16. Cummins has a one year low of $143.32 and a one year high of $277.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cummins will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is presently 35.88%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

