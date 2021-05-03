HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $222.00 at BMO Capital Markets

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $200.00 to $222.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.41% from the company’s current price.

HCA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $191.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. TheStreet raised HCA Healthcare from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $197.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered shares of HCA Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $200.10.

Shares of HCA stock opened at $201.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.13. HCA Healthcare has a one year low of $91.21 and a one year high of $205.58. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $191.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $167.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.58.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported $4.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.35 by $0.79. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 6.70% and a return on equity of 2,032.72%. The business had revenue of $13.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare will post 7.01 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider A Bruce Moore, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.93, for a total value of $1,799,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 138,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,942,976.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert A. Waterman sold 147,534 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.68, for a total transaction of $29,607,123.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 411,388 shares of company stock valued at $79,827,887. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.69% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

