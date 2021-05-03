First Quadrant L P CA Sells 18,700 Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

First Quadrant L P CA lowered its position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 40,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,700 shares during the quarter. First Quadrant L P CA owned 0.11% of PlayAGS worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AGS. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of PlayAGS by 294.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 3,714.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 8,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 8,505 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in PlayAGS by 133.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the fourth quarter worth about $134,000. 79.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PlayAGS stock opened at $8.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $326.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.76 and a beta of 3.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 4.83 and a quick ratio of 4.06. PlayAGS Inc has a one year low of $2.50 and a one year high of $10.39.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $46.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.48 million. PlayAGS had a negative net margin of 33.66% and a negative return on equity of 67.28%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PlayAGS Inc will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AGS. Macquarie increased their target price on PlayAGS from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of PlayAGS from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $3.72 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of PlayAGS in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PlayAGS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on PlayAGS from $8.50 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.66.

PlayAGS Company Profile

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

