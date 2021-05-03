First Quadrant L P CA Sells 571 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

First Quadrant L P CA lessened its stake in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,290 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $562,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jeereddi Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jeereddi Investments LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Altice USA by 33.1% during the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 46,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,504,000 after acquiring an additional 11,495 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Altice USA in the 4th quarter worth about $2,920,000. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Altice USA by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 640,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,260,000 after purchasing an additional 79,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Altice USA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 122,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 2,828 shares in the last quarter. 58.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ATUS stock opened at $36.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.18, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. Altice USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.30. The firm has a market cap of $17.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 201.73 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.60.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Altice USA news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $170,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,449,292. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 46.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATUS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Altice USA from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $41.00) on shares of Altice USA in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Altice USA from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lowered shares of Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Altice USA in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Altice USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.83.

Altice USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband communications and video services in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. It offers broadband, video, telephony, and mobile services to approximately 5 million residential and business customers. The company's video services include delivery of broadcast stations and cable networks; over the top services; video-on-demand, high-definition channels, digital video recorder, and pay-per-view services; and platforms for video programming through mobile applications.

