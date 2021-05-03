Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 20.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 319,908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 54,457 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $40,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TIP. MTM Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $126.99 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $120.25 and a one year high of $128.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.35.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.