Cwm LLC Has $19.35 Million Position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Cwm LLC reduced its position in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 324,996 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,051 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned 0.14% of Evergy worth $19,347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Evergy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Evergy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Evergy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Evergy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evergy in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 81.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Evergy news, Director C John Wilder bought 2,269,447 shares of Evergy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.87 per share, for a total transaction of $113,177,321.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Anthony D. Somma sold 32,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.51, for a total transaction of $1,734,954.73. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,836.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,673 shares of company stock worth $1,863,735 over the last ninety days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVRG shares. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Evergy from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.86.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.35. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.22.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 12.75%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. Research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.05%.

About Evergy

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

