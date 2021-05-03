Warp Finance Tops 1-Day Volume of $367,710.00 (WARP)

Warp Finance (CURRENCY:WARP) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $3.19 million and $367,710.00 worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Warp Finance has traded down 0.6% against the dollar. One Warp Finance coin can currently be bought for $683.54 or 0.01167051 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.10 or 0.00015545 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 50.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.22 or 0.00017452 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000679 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000017 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000014 BTC.

About Warp Finance

Warp Finance (WARP) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance . The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

Warp Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Warp Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Warp Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Warp Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

