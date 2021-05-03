Yalla Group (YALA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 10th. Analysts expect Yalla Group to post earnings of $0.10 per share for the quarter. Yalla Group has set its Q1 2021

Pre-Market guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Yalla Group (NYSE:YALA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $48.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.20 million.

Shares of Yalla Group stock opened at $21.80 on Monday. Yalla Group has a 12-month low of $6.26 and a 12-month high of $41.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.76.

Separately, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Yalla Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

Yalla Group Company Profile

Yalla Group Limited operates a voice-centric social networking and entertainment platform under the Yalla name primarily in the Middle East and North Africa region. The company's platform sells virtual items, as well as provides upgrade services. It also offers group chatting and games services.

