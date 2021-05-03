ZBG Token Trading Up 53% This Week (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded down 99.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One ZBG Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0549 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $14.44 million and $996,865.00 worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZBG Token has traded 53% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00068664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00072481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $511.79 or 0.00873816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00097792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.32 or 0.09035951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00046269 BTC.

ZBG Token Coin Profile

ZBG Token is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . ZBG Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZBG Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.