NuCypher (NU) Price Hits $0.51 on Top Exchanges

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 3rd. In the last seven days, NuCypher has traded up 25% against the US dollar. NuCypher has a total market cap of $328.03 million and approximately $15.51 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000874 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.22 or 0.00068664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00020364 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001707 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00072481 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $511.79 or 0.00873816 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.28 or 0.00097792 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,292.32 or 0.09035951 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00046269 BTC.

About NuCypher

NuCypher (NU) is a coin. It was first traded on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,163,294,230 coins and its circulating supply is 641,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NuCypher directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NuCypher should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NuCypher using one of the exchanges listed above.

