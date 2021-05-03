Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) Price Target Increased to $140.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.03% from the company’s previous close.

GPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Argus upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $109.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Genuine Parts from $115.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Genuine Parts in a report on Sunday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Genuine Parts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.67.

Get Genuine Parts alerts:

NYSE GPC opened at $124.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $117.89 and a 200-day moving average of $104.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.05 billion, a PE ratio of -93.26 and a beta of 1.05. Genuine Parts has a 52-week low of $67.12 and a 52-week high of $127.44.

Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.36. Genuine Parts had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 23.26%. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. Genuine Parts’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genuine Parts in the first quarter worth about $44,000. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 176,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,827,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $646,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 3.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 6,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Genuine Parts in the third quarter worth approximately $3,230,000. 76.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for imported vehicles, hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Genuine Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genuine Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.